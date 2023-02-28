NigeriaDecides: PDP wins Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Marie Ebikake of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency seat in Bayelsa.

Ebikake, who was the former Commissioner for Transport, won the incumbent Representative, Sunny Goli, who contested the seat for the second term in the Green Chambers.

Prof. Donatus Bassey, the INEC Returning Officer for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, declared Ebikake as the winner of the poll.

He said that Ebikake, polled 11,145 votes to defeat her main rival, Sunny Goli, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 6,755 votes.

“Marie Ebikake, of PDP having scored the highest votes of 11,145 is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on February 25 for the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency,” he said.