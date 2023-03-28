NigeriaDecides: PDP congratulates its Governors-elect 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated all its governors-elect so far declared for their well-deserved victory at the election.

PDP congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja Tuesday.

Ologunagba congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde for their re-election.

He said that the re-election of the duo came as a resounding testimony and recognition of their massive achievements in their respective states in line with the manifesto, policies and programmes of the PDP.

Ologunagba said that the party NWC also congratulated Governors-elect; Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State), Similanayi Fubara (Rivers State), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State) and Peter Mba (Enugu State).

He added that PDP was optimistic of decisive victory at the conclusion of the governorship election in Adamawa State where results already declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) place Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in clear lead.

He said the party was also optimistic of victory as in Kebbi State where its candidate, Gen. Aminu Bande enjoyed overwhelming popularity.

“We are indeed proud of our Governors-elect, whose victories at the election is a conformation of the confidence and trust reposed on them by their people,” Ologunagba said.

He said the mandate was given to them based on their proven integrity, capacity, experience and proficiencies for purposeful and result-driven administration in their respective States.

He said that the PDP was not relenting in the determination to retrieve its governorship mandate in Nasarawa, Ogun, Kaduna and other States where our candidates were deprived of their victory.

“The NWC charges the Governors-elect to ensure to hit the ground running upon their inauguration in tandem with the guiding philosophy of the PDP in delivering good governance to the people.”