NigeriaDecides: IPAC lauds INEC, declares elections in Yobe free, fair

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yobe Chapter, has described the just concluded gubernatorial and state assembly elections as free and fair.

The Yobe State IPAC Chairman, Bala Muhammad, stated this while briefing newsmen Wednesday in Damaturu, Yobe capital city.

He said the commendation was based on IPAC’s objective observations on the outcome of the general elections in the state.

“The council commends INEC for adhering to the provisions of the law in conducting both elections.

“The conduct of all candidates and their supporters was very peaceful throughout the electioneering exercise.

“The security operatives were on ground and very civil in carrying out their duties.

“The press also covered the elections professionally and objectively.

“It also became evident that the above factors gave INEC the support to organise free, fair, transparent and incontestable elections in every part of the state,” he said.

Muhammad added that the electorate in the state voted for candidates of their choice who were duly returned by INEC.

He also noted that there were no reports of intimidation, vote buying or any act that contravened the electoral law.

“Yobe State is, therefore, a role model of clean elections in Nigeria.

“It is in the light of the above that we, the representatives of all political parties under the aegis of IPAC, heartily endorse and approve the elections conducted in Yobe State,” he added.