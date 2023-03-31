NigeriaDecides: IPAC condemns calls for interim government

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, has condemned calls in some quarters for the installation of an interim government in the country.

The IPAC National Chairman, Sani Yabagi, condemned the calls at a news conference, held after the council’s emergency general meeting Friday in Abuja.

Yabagi said that the statement by the Department of State Service (DSS) that it had uncovered a plot by some people to violently disrupt the nation’s peace and install an interim government was disturbing.

He described interim government as unconstitutional, undemocratic and unacceptable.

“IPAC rejects any attempt to scuttle, subvert and truncate the nation’s emerging democracy by reactionary and retrogressive forces.

“It is an attempt to overheat the polity, cause confusion, political upheavals, impasse and quagmire as was the case in the infamous annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that necessitated the hasty set up of an interim government by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, which was headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan in August 1993.

“The court declared it illegal and the interim national government was overthrown by Gen. Sani Abacha in November same year,” he said.

Yabagi called on the country’s intelligence service to name the plotters, arrest and prosecute them in accordance with the law of the land, to serve as a deterrent to others, who would resort to self-help to achieve their selfish political ambitions.

He reiterated the council’s call on all aggrieved political parties, candidates and supporters to eschew violence in all its ramifications and seek redress in court for perceived infractions and irregularities in the conduct of the 2023 general election.

“Council further urged the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved persons.

“All eyes are on the Judiciary to justify the confidence the people reposed in it by upholding the rule of law.

“That is the only way to assuage the anger in the land and maintain the sanctity of the ballot box,” Yabagi said.

He said that IPAC would continue to stand against anti-democratic forces in whatever guise while appreciating and commending those adding value to Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

Yabagi expressed the council’s appreciation to Prof. Nnenna Nwannaya-Oti, the INEC’s Returning Officer in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Abia State, for her exemplary conduct and impressive performance during the exercise.

He said the council’s commendation was predicated upon her ability to rise above pressure and deliver on her statutory mandate without fear or favour.

The IPAC Chairman expressed the hope that others could emulate her virtue of integrity, which according to her, is lacking among some public officers put in positions of trust.