NigeriaDecides: I won’t dine with some people after now — PSquare

Popular Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye, has vowed not to dine with some set of people after the general election in Nigeria.

Okoye, one half of the PSquare twin, popularly known as Rudeboy, spoke on the social media on Saturday.

He spoke as the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the second sets of elections in the general election.

The second set, on March 18, 2023, was for the Governorship and Houses of Assemblies.

The first set, on February 25, 2023, involved the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Reacting to the polls, Okoye wrote: “WITH ALL THIS THREAT, thugs, voters, suppression, tribalism etc, After this election! Know this and know peace…

“I will not be eating in the same table with some of you … I will never trust some of you… my long spoon will always be available.

“SOME OF YOU ARE NOT HUMANS.”