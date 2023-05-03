NigeriaDecides: APC NWC holds crucial meeting

A crucial meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, still, it was gathered that the committee will be reviewing the just concluded general elections, considering the preliminary reports of an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in preparing a financial report to be presented to the National Executive Committee. (NEC) whenever it is conveyed.

The meeting is also to consider a template for a consensus zoning formula for sharing the 10th National Assembly NASS Presiding Officers’ positions that will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Also on the agenda is: the seven petitions by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Dr Salihu Moh. Lukman and the legal action he instituted against the National Chairman and National Secretary over an alleged breach of the party Constitution.