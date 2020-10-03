The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commended the progress made in the country despite the existing socio-economic challenges.

Elias Mbam, the Chairman of RMAFC, gave the commendation in a statement to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Mbam explained that despite obvious developmental challenges, Nigeria had recorded monumental progress in all critical sectors, especially in infrastructure and social services.

He recalled that the country, which started with a single university college at independence, now has more than 100 federal, state and private universities.

He also said that a single national airline had been replaced by tens of commercially viable airlines while the monopoly in the telecommunications had been broken.

He added that the health sector now had hundreds of primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions.

Mbam further observed that the country had witnessed giant strides in rural and urban development with a growing population, translating into thousands of cities, towns and villages.

He emphasised that the population increase led to the current structure of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory from a regional structure.

The RMAFC chairman also commended the Nigeria security forces for their resilience in containing the menace of robbery, kidnapping, banditry and insurgency.

He urged the citizens to continue in their support to the security forces in their quest to rid the country of all forms of criminalities.

Mbam expressed optimism in the continued survival of the country as an indivisible entity.

He added that its leaders, past and present, had paid their dues by contributing their quota to the overall development of the country.