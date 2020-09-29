Ahead of the parade to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, measures have been put in place to further enhance security in and around the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the event.

A statement on Tuesday by Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, said from midnight on Wednesday, all routes leading to the Eagle Square would be blocked.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mohammed is also the Chairman, Branding/Media & Publicity Sub-Committee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on [email protected] Independence Anniversary.

It added that the Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads would be blocked to traffic.

The statement further said the Federal Secretariat Complex would be evacuated by 2.00pm on Wednesday.

Workers within the precinct of the Eagle Square, it added, are expected to vacate their offices from that time.