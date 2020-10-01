Tomilola Akingbogun, the Chairman, Nigeria Electricity Consumers Advocacy Network (NECAN), has called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to sanction electricity investors that break rules of engagement.

Akingbogun made the call on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria to mark Nigeria`s 60th Independence.

He said the commission should ensure it sanctioned any investor that broke the rules of engagement rather than the constant change of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) laws to suit the investors.

According to him, many discos are refusing to meter customers due to weakness of NERC.

He said that the country had witnessed several policy summersaults by the regulators to the advantage of the electricity investors.

“We have seen several policies that have killed several businesses so that the investors in electricity make profit.

“We have seen insincerity and lack of commitment on the part of the investors. We, the people have suffered from estimated billing to falsified billing,

“You will remember that the communication industry was strengthened after the imposition of tough sanctions on erring investors,‘’ he said.

He said that after the privatisation of the sector, the cost of electricity increased geometrically, adding that quality had improved while the quantity of power was totally unacceptable.

“We have seen discriminatory supply of electricity in the name of service reflective tariff,’’ he said.

The chairman however advised that NERC should not depend on Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for their budget.