Nigeria XI vs Rwanda: Osimhen benched as Boniface, Lookman lead attack

Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will start the 2025 AFCON qualifier game against Rwanda from the bench just like he did against Benin Republic.

Coach Austin Eguavoen maintains the same set-up at the back with Captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey.

Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemeachi, Wilfred Ndidi and Dele Bashiru are in the middle of the pack.

In attack, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Boniface retain their spots.

Nigeria XI vs Rwanda: Nwabali, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Aina, Bruno, Ndidi, Dele-Bashiru, Lookman, Chukwueze and Boniface.

Also Read:

The match, which promises to be feisty, will be played at the 45,508-seat Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM Nigerian time.

Post Views: 2