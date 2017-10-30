Nigeria wins second Africa Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship

Nigeria on Sunday swept the medals table to emerge winner of the 2nd Africa Zone 2 Junior swimming Championship at the newly refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria won 26 gold, 35 Silver and 26 Bronze medals, winning a total of 87 medals.

Ghana came second with 12 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals making a total of 27 medals.

Senegal came third with eight gold, three silver, and six bronze winning a total of 17 medals.

The event took place from October 27 to 29.

Ten countries took part in the 2nd edition of the regional swimming championship.

They are: Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Sierra Leone, Benin Republic, Niger and Equatorial Guinea.

The maiden edition of the Championship was held in 2012 at Akure, Ondo State.

