Nigeria wins 18 medals in weightlifting Championship 

The President of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Yahaya, said that Nigerian Weightlifters won 18 medals in the just concluded African Junior/Youths Weightlifting Championship in Uganda.

Yahaya told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja that the weightlifters were the products of the just concluded National Youth Games in Ilorin.

He said: “I am very happy with the results of the competition because our weightlifters worked hard and made us proud.

“We won a total of 18 medals in all: 13 gold, four silver and one bronze.

“We won nine gold medals in the female categories on the first day of the competition and we finally won 18 medals at the end of the Championship.

“With this performance, we have a chance to participate in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“We need to participate in one more Championship to meet the requirements of the World Weightlifting Federation.”

The president also said that three Nigerians weightlifting referees were promoted at the just concluded African Junior Youths Weightlifting Championship in Entebbe, Uganda

Yahaya said: “Nigerian weightlifting Grade 2 referees were promoted to Grade 1 Category They are: Nurudeen Suleiman (Bauchi), Evelyn Okuofor (Edo), and Bilkisu Musa (Jigawa).

“They passed both the theory and the practical examination during the Championship; they are now recognised by the Africa and the World Weightlifting Federation.

“We are going to a greater level in Nigeria weightlifting with the new board.”