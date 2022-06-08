Nigeria winger Isaac Success gets new coach in Italy

Nigerian winger, Isaac Success, will work under a new manager next season after Udinese announced the appointment of former club favourite, Andrea Sottil, as the new head coach.

Sottil, who played 115 matches for the Little Zebras between 1993 and 2003, replaces compatriot, Gabriele Cioffi.

Udinese had decided against extending Cioffi’s caretaker contract, despite the tactician leading the White-and-Blacks out of the relegation zone into finishing in twelfth in less than six months in charge.

Success excelled under Cioffi and ended the Italian Serie A campaign with two goals and seven assists in 22 appearances.

The former Watford forward will now have to work under a new manager and prove his worth again.

Announcing the hiring of Sottil on Twitter, Udinese wrote: “OFFICIAL. Welcome back, Andrea! After donning our shirt as a player, we are so happy to welcome you back to the Udinese family. Best of luck, coach.”

Sottil, who left his post at Ascoli last month after guiding the club to a sixth-placed finish in Serie B, has signed a one-year contract in Udine, with an option for another year.

The 48-year-old former defender will work with Success and another player of Nigerian descent, Destiny Udogie, at the Stadio Friuli.

Success will hope his performances in Italy will give him another shot with the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old has not played for the three-time African champions in almost four years.