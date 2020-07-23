The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said the country will resume international flight sooner than expected following the easing on the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.
The Minister said this in a tweet on his Twitter handle.
Sirika said already the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency has issued a routine 90-day Notices to Airmen to commence the process for return of international flights.
He said the resumption date will be announced in conjunction with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs.
He tweeted: “International Flight resumption date is not October.
“NAMA just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM).
“In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc.
“May be earlier than October.”
