The Federal Government has said that the country will remain at the mercy of Boko Haram Terrorists as it had been denied access to weapons to fight insurgency.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday during a visit to the State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Mohammed, who spoke with newsmen after the courtesy visit, said: “When we talk about terrorism, people don’t seem to appreciate that terrorism is not a local issue, it is a global issue and there is no part of the world that doesn’t experience its own pocket of terrorism.

“But you must also note that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

“For instance, Nigeria has made an attempt to acquire a better and more effective platform to deal with terrorists, but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platform, these weapons and without adequate weapons or platform, we remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“You see fighting terrorists is not a joke because what actually happened in Borno State is unfortunate, but you must also look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen.

“So when they go on this kind of mindless killing of people, it is not that the government is not doing enough, terrorism whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world has the same concept: a group of people who are extremist in their thoughts who don’t think that you and me should be alive.”

Mohammed, who spoke against the backdrop of the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State on Saturday, said the military will continue to do its best under the prevailing circumstances.