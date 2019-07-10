The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has raised the alarm that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari may collapse under unsustainable debt.

The alarm raised by Abubakar followed the release on Wednesday of Nigeria’s foreign and local debts by the Debt Management Office.

In the analysis of the first quarter of 2019, the DMO put the country’s debt at N24.97 billion.

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, said such unsustainable debt could lead to the collapse of Nigeria.

He said: “The increasing debt profile of our dear nation, Nigeria, is becoming more than a source of concern. The situation is now at the stage where all genuine lovers of Nigeria ought to raise an alarm.

“On May 29, 2015, our national debt profile was at a very healthy N12 trillion. However, after four years of profligate spending, and even more irresponsible borrowing, our national debt doubled to N24.3 trillion by December, 2018.

“As alarming as this is, what is more troubling is that between December 2018 and March 2019, the administration of General Buhari added an additional and unprecedented N560 billion debt to our national debt profile.

“What could this junta have needed that amount for? If you take those dates into account, they fall on the period of electioneering, when monies were freely distributed by officials of this government in the name of Tradermoni and other election gimmicks that were discontinued after the election.

“We find it inconceivable that Nigeria could have had such unprecedented borrowings in the midst of almost unimaginable sorrowing, which resulted in our nation becoming the world headquarters for extreme poverty and the global capital of out of school children, even as we slipped in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International.

“As someone who headed the National Economic Council that paid off Nigeria’s entire debt under the visionary leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar has the moral authority to call those who are turning Nigeria into a beggar nation to halt the drift into unsustainable borrowing.

“We cannot continue to borrow to pay salaries and support luxuries. Already, over 50% of our revenue is going towards debt servicing, not even debt repayments.

“We raise this alarm as responsible citizens and call on other lovers of Nigeria to speak up as we have no other nation to call our home, but Nigeria.”