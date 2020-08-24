Nigeria will break up in future, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted.

This was one of the visions contained in his book of prophesies, titled: “WARNINGS TO THE NATIONS – A Collection Of Divine Signals,” released on Saturday.

The prophesies cover 2020/2021.

Primate Ayodele, however, said he does not know when the break up will occur.

He called on the government to involve God in the battle against COVID-19, adding that for President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to security lapses in the country, he must first sack all Service Chiefs.

He alleged that the crisis in Southern Kaduna was purely political, adding that the President does not understand the situation of the nation any longer.