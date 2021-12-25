Nigeria will be in confusion until Nnamdi Kanu is free – Rita Edochie 

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has said that Nigeria can never be free and well again until leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is free.

Edochie who claimed that the issue is a spiritual thing, further stated that it’s a sad Christmas for her.

She stated that Nigeria will keep being in confusion until the separatist leader is freed, adding that those saying that Kanu will only be freed when they are dead, should be ready to die.

Edochie wrote;

“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS BUT IT’S A SAD CHRISTMAS FOR ME THOUGH I THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR LIFE BECAUSE MANY COULD NOT SEE TODAY’S CHRISTMAS.

“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS AND MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS STILL NOT FREE RIGHT ?

“NIGERIA CAN NEVER BE FREE AND WELL AGAIN.

“IT IS A SPIRITUAL THING.

“NIGERIA WILL KEEP BEING IN CONFUSION UNTIL MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS FREE.

“I CAN SEE YOU STILL SAY OVER YOUR DEAD BODY WILL HE BE FREE AGAIN THEN GET READY TO DIE BECAUSE HE MUST BE FREE AGAIN.”