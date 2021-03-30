The Super Eagles on Tuesday in Lagos ended their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in style by walloping the Crocodiles of Lesotho 3-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match, played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, had goals from Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and substitute Paul Onuachu.

Osimhen opened scores in the 23rd minute of play before going on to provide an assist for Etebo, while Onuachu gave another good account of himself with yet another goal.

The match was played in front of an ecstatic but few spectators as required by the competition’s owners, Confederation of African Football.

The result ensured that Nigeria finished the AFCON qualifiers with an unbeaten record with 14 points from four wins and two draws.