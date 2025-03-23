Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Chelle goes tough, bars visitors, journalists from Eagles camp

Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, is not taking the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe lightly.

He opened training for the team on Saturday, same day the players arrived from Kigali, where they beat Rwanda 2-0 in a group C encounter.

According to a statement by the Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, Chelle is not carried away by the win over Rwanda and is demanding maximum concentration from the players prior to the match.

He added: “The coach has imposed restrictions in and around the team’s camp. No visitors, no journalists.

“Sunday’s training is closed. Monday’s session will be opened for the mandatory 15 minutes and this will be shortly after the official press conference.

Also Read:

“Provisions will be made for mixed zone interaction with the players on match day.”

Nigeria will host Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in continuation of the World Cup qualifying series.

Nigeria now has six points from five matches and placed 4th in a group of six which has South Africa currently leading with 10 points from same number of matches.

Post Views: 33