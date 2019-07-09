Emmanuel Okala, a former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, has urged Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to select good players and make necessary substitutions in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match against South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Eagles will lock horns with their South African counterparts, Bafana Bafana, on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Super Eagles qualified for the quarter-finals after beating their arch rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon by 3-2 in Alexandria in the round of 16.

Okala, a member of the 1980 AFCON Cup winning squad, told NAN on Tuesday in Enugu that Rohr should know at this stage that there was no time for experiment and trials.

He said: “Rohr’s technical selection and reading of the game in Eagles last match against Cameroon was superb and he should continue in that line.

“The coach should be objective and focused to ensure that only those mentally and physically fit to deliver are selected to start the game on Wednesday in Cairo.”

Okala urged the Super Eagles to go all out to win the game, as millions of football lovers back home were behind them.

Also speaking, a Director in Nigeria Nationwide League One, Ebere Amaraizu, urged Rohr to ensure that his team was focused and determined to win.

Amaraizu urged Rohr to pay great attention to the tactical play of the South Africans, as they are a great team, having defeated the host country, Egypt in the Round of 16.

He said: “Every member of the national team must be focused on the match against South Africa with all seriousness it deserves.

“Rohr will definitely have a lot of work to do since the Bafana Bafana side will surely throw up some tricky tactical moves to unsettle the Super Eagles.

“I will continue with millions of Nigerians to pray for their success on Wednesday.’’