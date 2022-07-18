Nigeria vs Morocco WAFCON semi-final to air on DStv, GOtv

The Super Falcons face a tough test against the Lionesses of Atlas at the semi-finals of the 2022 Total Energies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) showing on DStv and GOtv.

The tie slated to kick-off at 9:00pm on SuperSport Football Plus (DStv channel 202), SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209) and SuperSelect 2 (GOtv channel 34) will see the reigning champions take on the Moroccans in their quest to claim a record-extending 12th WAFCON title next Saturday.

On the other hand, the Lionesses of Atlas will be banking on their home advantage and partisan crowd to end the Nigerian dominance of the female continental tournament and extend their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Nigerian coach, Randy Waldrum is upbeat about the Falcons’ chances ahead of the tie, noting that the Nigerian team can handle whatever antics the home crowd display during the match.

“Our players have played in big stages. When you’re looking at some of our players that play abroad, most of them are playing in clubs that are playing in front of good crowds.

“Obviously you want the fans on your side. We know that’s not going to happen, but I think our players will respond fine with it,” Waldrum said in a post-match conference.

Whoever wins the tie will set up a final meeting with the winner of the Zambia and South Africa tie. Meanwhile, the four semi-finalists have qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

