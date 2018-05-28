Nigeria vs DRC: Rohr releases Super Eagles list

Nigeria Professional Football League hotshot, Junior Lokosa, and Crotone of Italy striker, Simeon Nwankwo, have been listed for this afternoon’s friendly against the Leopards of DR Congo in Port Harcourt.

Both players must replicate their club in order to make Gernot Rohr’s final 23-man list to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The strikers are expected to get supplies from Ogenyi Onazi, who is the stand-in captain, Joel Obi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho retain his place in goal and will receive cover from Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The substitutes are; Mikel Obi, Dele Ajiboye, Mikel Agu, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaxiem, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi.

Others are; Ahmed Musa, John Ogu, Abdullahi Shehu, Ola Aina, Uche Agbo, Bryan Idowu and Stephen Eze.