One of the greatest challenges facing the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 to drive peace and security in Nigeria is the gross unwillingness of government at all levels to implement or develop an action plan, a study the by West Africa Network for Peacebuilding has found.

Prof. Patricia Donli disclosed this while presenting findings of the study on: “The current realities of women in peace and security in Nigeria,” at a virtual conference marking the 20th Anniversary of UNSCR1325.

Donli said in addition to the lack of political will, the government has also failed to dedicate a budget to the implementation of the National Action Plan.

Over seven years ago, the Nigerian government launched its first NAP on UNSCR 1325, which is expected to drive home the participation of Women in Peace and Security in the country, but not much has been achieved in this regard.

The study also found that there are only 13 States with a State Action Plan as at October 2020.

They are Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Plateau, Rivers, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe States.

It also found that that there is a lack of domestication at the local government level even in the states that have SAPs.

The study shows that states with Local Action Plan as at October 2020 are Kaduna, Kano, Kogi and Plateau States.

States that have no action plan as at October 2020 are 24, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Other challenges in the implementation of UNSCR 1325 are inadequate number of women in decision making position, UNSCR 1325 and NAPs seen as a women only document, and weak monitoring mechanism, inadequate sensitisation on UNSCR 1325 and NAPs, poor coordination among stakeholders and lack of technical skills among women (negotiation, mediation, advocacy, lobbying skills, etc.) required for active and strategic participation.

To address the challenges; the study recommended that allocation should be provided in the annual budget for SAP implementation, the need to strengthen coordination among stakeholders and increased awareness among populace.

For states without SAP, it was recommended that a committee be set up to put in place a plan of action for development.

Bridget Osakwe, National Coordinator, WANEP, speaking on the missed opportunities on the implementation of NAP at all levels, highlighted the poor support for women in decision making processes.

Osakwe also stressed on the lack of budget for women and women participation in peace processes and the neglect of the early warning information by Women in peace building.

She however, expressed delight WANEP had done well in creating awareness on UNSCR 1325 in the country.