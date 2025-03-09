Nigeria, UAE to meet over visa denials, hold joint commission  

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates will in the coming days meet to resolve issues relating to visa procurement by Nigerians seeking to travel to the country.

The decision was reached when the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Alshamsi, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in her office at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

Nigerians currently experience difficulties in obtaining UAE visas especially tourism visas.

The minister acknowledged the warm diplomatic relations and strategic partnerships that Nigeria has had with the United Arab Emirates, noting that Nigeria has remained faithful in their relationship.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated that the City of Dubai in the UAE has become a destination of choice to many Nigerians. Officially, about 12,000 Nigerians live in the UAE, ranging from unskilled workers to professionals and students in various institutions across the country.

According to her, in 2015 alone, almost a million Nigerians visited the UAE, especially Dubai, they spent between $100m-$150m on visas alone, and over $1billion, mostly on shopping sprees, exclusive of amounts spent on traders’ goods, payment of school fees, tourism and other related economic activities.

From the foregoing, the minister said that it was clear that the economic relations between both countries were predominantly one-sided, hence there was the need to explore areas of collaboration that will enhance “our economic interests.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said: “There have been numerous concerns about the status of visa for the UAE. Even some top government officials are worried and they raise the concerns. Is there a new visa policy for UAE? You need to let Nigerians know. We need to know what to tell our citizenry. Nigerians have invested massively in property in UAE, hosting conferences and tourism.”

Continuing, the minister disclosed that another joint commission between the two countries was due after the one hosted by the UAE in 2022.

“We want to reciprocate by hosting the joint commission in Nigeria. There are several bilateral issues such as power, renewable energy and the rest things that we need to deliberate.

“We hope that with the joint commission, we will be able to handle those MOUs that have not been treated. And we will achieve a lot,” the minister said.

Additionally, the minister thanked the UAE for the large consignment of relief materials it recently donated to support flood victims across the country, and vaccines for chicken pox patients to support Nigeria’s health institutions.

In his remarks, Ambassador Alshamsi congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her recent appointment as Minister of State even as he expressed delight over the achievements recorded in the Nigeria-UAE relations in over 50 years.

The Ambassador disclosed that he had for over one and half years he assumed duties in Abuja issued visas to government officials and private persons, explaining that an appointed agent handled visas for private applicants.

He gave his commitment to addressing the difficulties faced by Nigerian visa seekers as well as optimizing the various MOUs signed by both countries to foster different economic partnerships and the promotion of trade and investment.

“We have increased visa issuance through the agent. I have zero visa rejection since I came to Nigeria. Since I arrived a year and half ago, I make sure that I issue visas. We have issued over 700 tourism visas from July 2024.

“Sometimes, we might disagree on some issues, but there is nothing personal. But we could still resolve and agree. We want you to see us as part of your team, we are partners.

“We have signed three or four agreements and would soon sign another major agreement. We must try and sign more agreements before our President’s visit to Nigeria in the second quarter of this year.

“But we would hold a meeting to resolve these issues,” the envoy assured.

