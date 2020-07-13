The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 following 344 new successfully treated cases.

This was according to the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

The NCDC had also recorded 571 new COVID-19 cases in 20 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,558.

The health agency said no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

It added that till date, 32,558 cases had been confirmed, while 740 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC stated that the 571 new cases reported were from Lagos (152), Ebonyi (108), Edo (53), Ondo (46), FCT (38), Oyo (20), Kwara (19), Plateau (17), Osun (14), Bayelsa (14), Ekiti (14), Katsina (14), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna (11), Rivers (11), Niger (10), Ogun (7), Kano (6), Cross River (4) and Bauchi (2).

The public health institute said there were 16 new COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours across Nigeria with the death toll in the country rising to 740.

It also said COVID-19 cases were still rising, adding that reduction depended on collective efforts and adherence to the recommended measures.

The NCDC canvassed for more efforts other than those of the agency to send the right message to Nigerians.

The health agency said the COVID-19 pandemic was a test of global solidarity and global leadership.

“The virus thrives on division but is thwarted when we unite,” it said.