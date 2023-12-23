Nigeria tops African local food consumption market – Glovo

Nigeria emerged as the front-runner in the African market for local food consumption in 2023.

A survey by Glovo showed that local food orders skyrocketed by 25 times in 2023 with Nigeria topping the trend.

Lamide Akinola, the General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, made this known via the company’s annual report on Friday in Lagos.

According to Akinola, top products ordered are jollof rice, fried rice, asun rice, chicken, meat pie, and stir-fry spaghetti.

She said that proudly leading the African market and ranking fourth globally in the consumption of authentic local cuisine, Nigeria displayed an unwavering affection for its local cuisine.

She said: “In spite of the availability of other cuisines, this shows Nigerians’ love for local cuisines and fueling this affection for local cuisines is jollof rice.

“In 2023, the love for jollof rice knew no bounds, evident in an increase in delivered orders compared to 2022 and in addition to the reigning jollof rice, chicken has emerged as another star performer in the food scene.

“Though there was growth in orders made all through the weeks of 2023, Friday was king, taking most of the total weekly orders.”

Akinola said the courier that earned the most in 2023 earned N3,264,039, which represents the opportunities that Glovo offered them to make as much income as they can in the multi-category industry.

She said in 2023, the total number of partners available on the app increased by 192 percent.

Also Read:

She added that Small and Medium Enterprises had grown by 216 percent in 2023.

This, she said, showed the Glovo team’s commitment to onboarding local stores to help them grow their businesses.

She reiterated the company’s commitment and dedication to supporting local stores and fostering their business expansion.