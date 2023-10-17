Nigeria to sue UN over management of donor funds

Nigeria has threatened to sue the United Nations if it fails within 30 days to publish monies collected from donors for the benefits of Nigerians.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, made the position of the country known on Monday.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who stated this in an interview with Africa International Television, said the United Nations had not been transparent in the manner in which they utilised funds they got from donations for Nigerians.

She said: “And I stand here as a Minister of Women Affairs to demand from UN, all the UN, that we want account of all the money they sourced from donors in the name of Nigeria.

“We want to see the account of it and if you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what has been going on.

“Then you plead with them, apologise to them and change your ways.

“From 16th of October to November 15th.

“If we don’t see these reports published for Nigerians to see, we are heading to court.

“From 16th of October to November 8, they get our pre-action letters.

“That is to prepare them on the 15th, we are heading to court.

“And I am promising Nigerians that immediately it is that 15th, by the next day, you will hear the suit number and all of you, we will gather to that place for the case to come on, and call for them to defend the money they are using you to collect from donors.”