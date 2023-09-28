Nigeria to reach out to Italy, Osimhen over club troubles

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it will reach out to the government of Italy, Napoli and Victor Osimhen over the issues he is having with his club.

Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, 28 September 2023 in Abuja.

“Over the past weekend, the developments that came out of Napoli as they pertain to Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, saddened me greatly.

“Moreso, my office is making efforts to reach Victor Osimhen directly as well, so as to understand first-hand what the issues are. We are committed to establishing the facts of the matter.

“I am also in touch with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, as well as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Italy, Ambassador Mfawa Abam. Together, we are employing diplomatic avenues with Italy for a more decorous approach to looking into the matter as it is.”

Osimhen, a top scorer in Serie A last season, had cut a controversial figure at the weekend when he showed his displeasure at being taken off by coach Rudy Garcia in the 0-0 draw with Bologna.

On Tuesday, his agent threatened Napoli with legal action for having published a video on the club’s TikTok account, since deleted, mocking the striker for missing a penalty in that game.

The striker then went on to delete all pictures linking him with Napoli on his Instagram page.

Sen. Enoh said the FG is committed to ensuring Nigerian sportsmen and women are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to injustice, discrimination and unfair trolling that could be detrimental to their career trajectory.

“Upon assumption of office, I made it abundantly clear, in words and deeds, that the welfare of our athletes, be they home-based or foreign-based, would be our topmost priority, as we create the environment that enables and ensures their continued success,” he said.