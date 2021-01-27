The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria has raised an alarm over the alleged continued unfair labour practices, high headiness and acts of intimidation on its members by the Management of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited and has therefore issued a seven-day ultimatum to the company’s Management to address the issues of anti-union posture of the Operations Divisional Manager and the subsequent demand by the Association or face the escalation of the current ongoing industrial action.

The union made its position known in a statement by its General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, on Wednesday, adding that the seven-day ultimatum to the oil company commenced on January 25, 2021.

Recall that PENGASSAN had in a letter addressed to the company dated January 23, 2021 accused Agip Management of acts described as “subtle threat against our members” and the demobilisation of members access to the Company facilities.

The letter also urged the company’s Management to withdraw its toxic memo immediately and open discussion with the Branch leadership, who are representatives of PENGASSAN, with a view to resolving the issues and restoring industrial harmony.

Okugbawa added: “However, as a responsible and law-abiding Association, we view the insinuation by Agip Management that the legitimate actions of the Union was unlawful as laughable and a mockery of the relevant sections of the labour laws detailing on how industrial actions and disputes should follow.

“Consequently, we are calling on all stakeholders and the security agencies in the Country to prevail on Agip Management to as a matter of National security and economic development of the Country refrain from acts capable of truncating the long existing peace in the industry and therefore warn that we will not continue to guarantee such industrial peace should the situation persist.

“If PENGASSAN proceeds with the escalated industrial action, Nigeria stands to lose the company’s production of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“A stitch in time saves nine.”