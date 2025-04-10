Nigeria to launch e-visa, digital landing/exit cards

The Federal Government has concluded plans to launch an e-visa system and digital landing/exit cards to enhance national security.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this when he received the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to Keyamo at the reception in Abuja on Wednesday, the e-visa system will enable applicants to submit visa requests online and upload required documents electronically.

He added that the manual landing and exit cards would be digitalised, requiring visitors to pre-fill their information before travelling to Nigeria.

He said: “What we are doing here today reflects this government’s commitment to cooperation between ministries with overlapping mandates.

“Today is another example of inter-ministerial collaboration.

“This specifically concerns the introduction of the e-visa system.”

The Minister said further details would be given by Dr. Tunji-Ojo, and that relevant agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would fully support the initiative.

Keyamo emphasised that there was no objection to the programme, which primarily falls under the Ministry of Interior.

Tunji-Ojo said the automation system will commence on May 1.

He noted that the e-visa application will be free and is designed to simplify entry into Nigeria while boosting national security.

He explained that the NCAA will manage landing and exit cards, which travellers must complete online before boarding.

“Coordinating and issuing regulations to airlines is naturally the NCAA’s responsibility,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo revealed a central visa approval centre already exists at the Immigration headquarters, with trained officers and integrated global criminal record checks.

He added: “Better background checks will be conducted for travellers entering Nigeria.

“We aim to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure a transparent visa process.

““Our goal is to open Nigeria’s borders without compromising security.

“Both Interior and Aviation ministries have critical roles in this.”

