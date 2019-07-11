Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it is set to host 4th Annual

NCDC and Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme to strengthen health security through field Epidemiology in the country and beyond.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the theme of this year’s conference is “Applied Epidemiology: Providing Evidence for Public Health Action”, scheduled for September 10 and September 11 in Abuja.

The NCDC boss said that the scientific conference would highlight key progress in Nigeria’s Health Security, critically assessing the impact of field epidemiology on public health and outbreak responses.

He added that the conference would attract global public health professionals and students to analyse the cause of disease outbreaks to help treat existing diseases and prevent future outbreaks.

He said: “Findings from the conference will be used to develop public health initiatives and to discover how diseases originate and spread and how they can be treated. They are thus, invaluable in protecting the public from

the spread of infectious diseases.”

NFELTP was established in October 2008 to develop self-sustaining institutionalised capacity to train public health leaders in field epidemiology and field-oriented public health laboratory practice.

It is also to provide epidemiological services to public health system at federal, state and local levels.