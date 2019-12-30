Nigeria liquefied natural gas has stated that plans are on the way to make Nigeria become the third highest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

In a statement issued to the media and signed by Kayode Atanda, the Interim Chairman NLNG alumni association Grant Akata, Chairman BOT, NLNG alumni association, the group commended NLNG for its efforts towards navigating the sector to laudable objective.

It stated: “Today’s decision by NLNG shareholders is a strategic door opener for stronger Nigerian economy as it will create jobs and bring foreign investment into the country. Building on the previous six trains, this important step will increase NLNG’s production capacity from 22 million metric tons yearly to 30million MPTA, bring into the country about US $10billion in foreign investment and create over 10,000 jobs during construction.”

The association thanked the management led by Tony Attah and Sadeeq Mai-Bornu and assured that members of the association will always continue to support the company in its quest to monetize Nigeria’s abundant natural gas and to end gas flaring in the Niger Delta region.