Nigeria teenager, Franco Umeh, on Palace radar

Cork City teenager Franco Umeh is on Crystal Palace’s radar.

The Irish Independent claimed the Eagles’ scouts were in attendance to run the rule over the 18-year-old in action.

This was in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Dundalk on Friday.

The report states Umeh is being “lined up” to follow several promising Irish players who have made the move to the Premier League club’s academy in recent years.

And the pathway from the Palace academy suggests it may not be long before Umeh is given a chance to make his debut if he seals a move.