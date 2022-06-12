Nigeria, Switzerland set to deepen ties on war against insecurity, corruption, others

Nigeria and Switzerland have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations as part of efforts to tackling the insecurity challenge facing the country.

The two countries also entered into agreement to deepen ties on fighting corruption and other socio-economic problems.

The agreement was reached at the 9th Round of the Annual Process of Political Consultations between the Governments of Nigeria and the Swiss Confederation held in Bern, the Switzerland capital.

While Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Nigerian delegation to the event, also known as: “Nigeria-Switzerland Days 2022,” Ambassador Livia Leu, the Secretary of State, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, led the Swiss delegation

According to the statement released by Foreign Affairs’ Ministry on Sunday, the meeting discussed the long-standing bilateral and multilateral co-operation between Nigeria and the European country.

It recalled and examined in-depth issues of mutual interests bordering on migration and development, peace and security in Nigeria and the African continent as well as asset-recovery, trade and investment.

The statement added: “In addition to the above, the meeting, also, discussed the fight against trafficking in persons, capacity-building, youth employment and job creation assistance, human rights as well as co-operation in legal matters among other important subjects-matter.

“The very robust engagement further addressed our cooperation and partnerships in the human rights space and ecosystems.

“It highlighted mutual areas of interests at the global stage and within the contexts of ongoing Nigeria-Switzerland collaboration on security matters, police and prisons/correctional reforms, youths and sports development and advancement of women’s rights.

“We agreed on the need for strategic reciprocal support arrangement to promote agreed interests at the UN Human Rights Council, amongst others.

“Both countries stressed the importance of the Universal Periodic Review, as a peer engagement mechanism and tool to be explored for support on identified good causes, as well as deepening collaboration at the UN General Assembly.”

Other Nigerian participants at the event included Ambassador Nicholas Ella, Director Consular and Legal Department; Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, Director, ETID; Ambassador Buba Magudu, Nigerian Envoy at Berne, Switzerland; as well as Ambassador Richards Adejola, Permanent Representative of Nigeria in Geneva, Switzerland; and Dr Ajayi Olajide, Special Adviser to the Permanent Secretary.

It also had in attendance the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; and the Director General, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.