Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has pledged the Support of the Nigerian government towards to the global efforts on elimination of Nuclear Weapons, stressing that Nigeria supports the International call for nuclear disarmament.

Onyeama made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening of the two-day Regional Workshop on Expanding Access to Peaceful Uses under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Framework.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop was in preparatory to the NPT at 50 Review Conference, which would hold in New York in 2020 and the reflections.

The meeting will also focus on the reflections by Argentina in the 2020 NPT Review Conference.

Onyeama, who was represented by Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Nigeria was deeply committed to the core principle of fostering the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Onyeama said that the principle of use of nuclear weapons for peaceful purposes was anchored on the third pillar of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

According to him, Nigeria is committed to strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the International Atomic Energy Agency safeguard systems.

“Our role is to work hand in hand with the States and the signatories to the Treaty wherever and whenever possible, to bridge the differences that may arise.

“To return to a common vision and to thread the path leading to the total elimination of nuclear weapons and further progress on the Nuclear disarmament verification is essential to attain and sustain a world without nuclear weopns.

“Nigeria is equally committed to the further successful implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran.

“This demonstrate concretely that diplomacy can successfully advance the NPT objectives when supported by a broad consensus.

“Nigeria welcomes the IAEA’s continued activities to monitor and verify Iran’s implementation of its JCPAO commitments.

“It is of course critical to ensure that nuclear weapons are used in ways that benefit mankind and in accordance with global best practices.

“This calls for action to mitigate potentially negative consequences of nuclear weapons,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama said that the theme of the forum was timely as the world was witnessing a steady deterioration of the international security environment.