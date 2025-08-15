Nigeria showcases reforms as diaspora investment strengthens economic partnerships

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

The Minister made the pledge during a high-level engagement with a California-Africa Climate and Economic Delegation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Dr. Oduwole outlined ongoing regulatory and legislative reforms designed to attract investment into critical sectors, stressing that Nigeria remains open and ready for global partnerships.

She emphasised that the government is working to sustain investor confidence and foster long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the same event, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the significant role of the Nigerian diaspora in driving national development.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that diaspora investors are contributing not only financial capital, but also expertise and global influence in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The delegation was led by Dr. Toks Omishakin, Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency in the United States of America, who commended NiDCOM for convening the discussions.

Omishakin underscored California’s leadership in clean and sustainable transportation, pointing out that the state accounts for 14 percent of the United States electric vehicle market.

Conversations centred on sustainable transportation, clean energy collaboration, technical cooperation and infrastructure development.

California’s global strengths in technology and venture capital were presented as key drivers to position African green enterprises as globally competitive players.

The engagement concluded with a renewed commitment to deepen partnerships, leverage diaspora expertise and expand sustainable investment flows into Nigeria.

