Nigeria, Saudi Arabia strengthen partnership to fight drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control have agreed to strengthen their partnership on the fight against illicit drug trafficking between the two countries.

This was the highpoint of discussions between the Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, and representative of GDNC, Colonel Naser Otaibi, on August 16 and 17, 2021 in Abuja.

In a statement by the Agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday in Abuja, Marwa expressed appreciation for the support received from the Saudi authorities in the past.

Marwa said: “Considering the need for an enduring partnership, we propose a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two agencies.”

He said the MoU was essential in combating trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“This is just like we recently did with Drug Law Enforcement Agency, in the Gambia,” he said.

Marwa said Nigeria took the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking very seriously.

This, he said, explained why President Muhammadu Buhari had given all the needed support to the NDLEA to actualise its mandate and mission.

The NDLEA boss asked the Saudi government for support, especially in the areas of technical assistance and donation of equipment such as scanners, forensic laboratory and rehabilitation centres.

He also accepted an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia with the hope that such would provide the opportunity to sign the MoU on the partnership between the two anti-narcotic agencies.

Speaking earlier, the GDNC representative, Otaibi, extended an open invitation to the NDLEA boss to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Otaibi said this would be to deepen discussions on various aspects of the collaboration between the NDLEA and the GDNC.