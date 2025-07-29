Nigeria safer today than it was two years ago, says Ribadu

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has attributed the decline in incidents of Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal violence in Nigeria, particularly the northern region, to President Bola Tinubu’s directive for a unified approach to national security.

Speaking at a two-day interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna on Tuesday, Ribadu said the level of insecurity in the region have significantly reduced under President Tinubu’s administration, compared to the previous government.

“Kaduna State alone recorded 1,192 killings and over 3,348 kidnappings under the previous administration. In Benue, over 5,000 people lost their lives within the same period,” Ribadu said.

He disclosed that ongoing military operations in the North-West have resulted in the rescue of 11,259 hostages as of May 2025, and that several notorious bandit leaders and their groups have been neutralised in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina states.

The NSA praised Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for adopting a non-kinetic strategy to address unrest in Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari, and other flashpoints, describing the approach as “commendable and impactful.”

Northern leaders at the summit included Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, as well as current and former governors, ministers, service chiefs, and political appointees from the region.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, organisers of the conference, said the session aims to evaluate the Tinubu administration’s impact on northern Nigeria’s socio-economic development and security, serving as a litmus test for federal responsiveness.

Ribadu maintained, “Nigeria is safer today than it was two years ago, and we are seeing the dividends of a coordinated and disciplined security architecture.”

