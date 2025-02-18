Nigeria returns to Cannes Film Festival with ‘Screen Nigeria’

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, will launch “Screen Nigeria” at the Cannes Film Festival through Nigeria’s cultural and tourism promotion brand: “Nigeria Everywhere.”

“Screen Nigeria” is a platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting Nigeria’s vibrant film, television and audiovisual industry.

Focused on empowering creators and showcasing Nollywood’s global impact, “Screen Nigeria” fosters collaboration, innovation, and storytelling that highlight the richness of Nigerian culture and talent.

From spotlighting the latest productions to fostering discussions on industry trends, “Screen Nigeria” serves as the voice of a vibrant, evolving industry that continues to reach global audiences.

“Screen Nigeria” is a brand of Nigeria’s official cultural and Tourism Brand: “Nigeria Everywhere.”

It will coordinate the national representation at international markets and festivals, showcasing Nigerian films, television, and animation.

To help achieve this, it will deploy the Nigerian Pavilion in various fora.

Musa Musawa stated: “Cinema holds a special place in any nation’s cultural and artistic landscape. Its ability to cut across boundaries and connect diverse people while giving them the voice to tell their stories has made it a mainstay of human existence for decades.

“With ‘Screen Nigeria,’ we are looking to turbocharge the growth experienced in recent years by our audiovisual sector, elevating it to be globally competitive while also opening up new frontiers, such as animation, for the local market.”

“Screen Nigeria” will leverage the audiovisual industry and its value chains as a catalyst to achieve the headline Destination 2030 objectives of job creation and increased GDP contribution. Currently, Destination 2030 aims to create two million jobs and contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030.

Key Targets

● Promoting the Nigerian audiovisual industry internationally to increase visibility and access to our products and talents.

● Promoting Nigeria as a destination for production.

● Promoting Nigeria as a destination for outsourced audiovisual work (postproduction, animation and game creation).

● Attracting FDI through promoting investment incentives, production tax credits, co-production treaties, facilities, talents and services available locally.

Nigeria Pavillion

The Nigerian Pavilion will be at the centre of activities, serving as the hub for Nigeria’s engagements at the various festivals. It will bring together audiovisual stakeholders, creating a harmonised agenda for the country.

2025 Destinations

● Marche du Film/Cannes International Film Festival, Canns

● Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto

● African International Film Festival, Lagos

● Zuma International Film Festival, Abuja

● Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah

About “Nigeria Everywhere”

Destination 2030: “Nigeria Everywhere” is a transformative initiative of Nigeria’s Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy dedicated to exporting Nigeria’s creative products and talent to the global marketplace.

The initiative will drive international recognition and market access for Nigerian excellence in film, arts, food, music, fashion, etc., establishing sustainable pathways for creators to reach worldwide audiences.

The initiative will build market linkages through strategic partnerships with federal government agencies and international collaborators, driving the commercial success of Nigeria’s creative and cultural products in the global market.

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council, February 4, 2025 officially adopted ‘Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere’ as Nigeria’s Global Soft Power and Tourism brand to position Nigeria as a prominent global hub for Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

