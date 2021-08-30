Nigeria reports 93 COVID-19-related deaths, 362 new infections

Nigeria has confirmed 93 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 2,454.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its daily report.

Th centre said 53 deaths were recorded in the country in 24 hours, an indication that the third wave of the disease is ravaging the country.

The disease centre noted that the figure includes a backlog of fatalities recorded in Lagos State, which also topped the list of daily infections with 200 out of the 362 new infections recorded across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre sad the new infection figure has increased the country’s infection toll to 191,345 cases.

The data provided by the centre indicated that Lagos State registered the highest cases, Oyo State recorded 33 cases to rank the second on the chart, closely followed by Kwara with 30 cases.

Others are Akwa Ibom(24 cases), while Ogun State (17) Delta and Ekiti, 15 cases each, Plateau and Rivers State recorded seven cases each.

The chart showed Delta and Edo closely followed each other, with 20 and 18 cases, while Enugu State reported 15 cases.

The FCT recorded five new cases, followed by Anambra and Edo with three cases each, while Bayelsa, Kaduna and Kano states recorded one each.

The agency did not indicate if majority of the known active cases were from the contagious Delta variant, or other variants of concern as stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

”Our report for Sunday includes backlog of cases reported for Delta from August 26, (2), Aug. 27 (4), and August 28 (9) and a backlog of deaths reported for Lagos State,” the centre said.

The centre added that 2.7 million people had been tested, 178,283 cases were treated and 236 discharged as of Sunday.

The NCDC noted that the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level II, continue to coordinate the national response activities.