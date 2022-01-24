Nigeria reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 States, FCT

Nigeria on Sunday reported 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its website on Monday morning.

The centre noted that the FCT reported 110 cases, Gombe-38, Lagos-32, Osun 14 and Taraba-12.

Others are Imo-five, Kaduna-five, Rivers-four, Borno-two, Kano-two, Bauchi-one, Delta-one, Ekiti-one and Ogun State-one.

The agency also reported that there was no new COVID-19-related death in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it noted that 462 persons recuperated from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the country.

The agency said that Nigeria’s total infections stands at 252,187.

It also said that 226,408 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials also added that 3,124 people have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Saturday, Nigeria reported 29 new confirmed cases and no death.

The centre said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.