Nigeria repatriates 62 Mali nationals

The Federal Government of Nigeria has repatriated 62 nationals of Mali.

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela Border Command in Sokoto State confirmed their repatriation through the NIS’s Illela Control Post.

The Controller of the command, Tony Akuneme, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, added that they comprised 51 males and 11 females.

Akuneme said the Mali nationals were escorted from the NIS headquarters in Abuja to Illela Border in Sokoto by a team of eight officers led by Inspector Mamoud Sadiq in two buses.

He said that the team arrived at the border post at about 8pm on Friday.

He said: “Upon their arrival, I directed the Assistant Controller in charge of Human Resources, Adamu Mshelia, who also doubled as the Officer in Charge of Anti-Smuggling Unit (ANTISOM), to oversee the proper documentation of the repatriated individuals.

“After due procedures, the irregular migrants were handed over to officers of the Niger Republic Police at the Birnin Konni control post.

“At Birnin Konni, the migrants underwent another round of screening and documentation before being received by the Commisere, the police chief of the area.”

Also Read

In a related development, the NIS boss said that the construction of both mega and mini Forward Operating Bases (FOB) was ongoing at the Illela control post.

He said the upgrade by the NIS Controller-General, Kemi Nandap, was in continuation of her drive to rid the country of irregular migrants across the 36 states and FCT.

Akuneme said: “The construction company has commenced land clearance and demolition of some dilapidated and unserviceable structures.

“We appreciate the CG for this upgrade, which aligns with her commitment to curbing irregular and prohibited migration across the country.”

Akuneme assured the public that the situation remains calm in Illela and Tangaza areas, with military and security personnel maintaining presence to address threats from Lakurawa bandits.

Post Views: 14