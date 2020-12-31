Nigeria recorded a spike in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases in the country on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

While the country recorded 749 cases on Tuesday, the number jumped to 1,016 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths also went up to 11 on Wednesday.

On Monday, the number of new infections was 397.

States that recorded new infections on Wednesday were Lagos with 434 cases, FCT had 155 and Plateau, 94.

Others were Kaduna, 56; Rivers, 56; Oyo, 30; Nasarawa, 27; Zamfara, 25; Abia, 22; Enugu, 18; Kano, 18; Bayelsa, 15; Edo, 14; Ogun, 11; Borno, 10; and Ebonyi, 10.

Other states were Jigawa, 7; Anambra, 4; Delta, 3; Niger, 3; and Osun, 3.

As at Wednesday night, 86,576 cases had been confirmed in Nigeria, with 73,322 successfully treated and discharged and 1,278 deaths.