Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19.

This formed part of the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the pandemic in Nigeria, nine deaths were also recorded in a space of 24 hours.

Lagos State topped the list of states with new infections with 535 cases.

It was followed by Plateau State with 183 new cases, Osun-98, Akwa Ibom-85, FCT-83 and Ondo-77.

Other with fresh cases were Nasarawa-72, Edo-69, Oyo-63, Rivers-52, Taraba-48, Ogun-44, Borno-31, Kwara-31, Ekiti-30, Benue-25, Kano-21, Niger-21, Kaduna-18, Abia-15, Delta-10, Bayelsa-7 and Zamfara-6.