Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 124,263.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded 478 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory reported 211.

Others with new infections included Nasarawa-83, Rivers-72, Kwara-42, Ondo-34, Benue-32, Kaduna-32, Katsina-26, Plateau-26, Kano-25, Taraba-25, Osun-22, Delta-21, and Oyo-2.

Other States with new cases on Tuesday were Niger-19, Sokoto-18, Ebonyi-17, Ekiti-14, Gombe-13, Ogun-12, Bauchi-11, Zamfara-8, Borno-4 and Jigawa-1.