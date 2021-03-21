Nigeria on Sunday recorded the lowest number of daily infections in 2021 from the Coronavirus Disease.

So also did the country not record any fatality from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2020.

The details were contained in the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, the 86 new infections were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory and six other states.

The FCT led with 33 new cases, while Lagos State recorded 28 fresh infections and Ondo State 11.

Others with new infections were Kano-7, Akwa Ibom-3, Rivers-3 and Kaduna-1.

As at Sunday night, the country had recorded 161,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 147,899 discharged and 2,030 deaths.