Nigeria on Sunday recorded the lowest number of cases of Coronavirus Disease in months: 14.

This was part of the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its website on Sunday.

The data also included the fact that there was no recorded death from the pandemic in the country on Sunday, while there were 248 community recoveries in Kwara State.

Seven States accounted for the 14 infections on Sunday.

They were: Osun (3), Ogun (3), Kaduna (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Abia (1), FCT (1) and Kwara (1).

Till date, 165,167 cases have been confirmed, 155,361 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities to the COVID-19 in the country, the NCDC said.