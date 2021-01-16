Nigeria on Friday recorded an increase in the number of new infections of Coronavirus Disease with 1,867 new cases.

The figure, released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle, comes in higher than the 1,479 recorded on Thursday.

There were also eight deaths on Friday from the virus.

Lagos State recorded 713 of the new cases, with Plateau State having 273 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory had 199 new cases, with Kaduna State recording 117 and Oyo, 79.

Others States with new infections on Friday included Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28, Benue-24, Delta-24, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9, Borno-6, Zamfara-2 and Jigawa-1.