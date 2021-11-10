Nigeria records eight deaths, 64 new COVID-19 cases — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday reported 64 new coronavirus cases in eight states and the FCT, as Kaduna State led the chart with 23 new infections.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Wednesday morning in an update on the pandemic in the country.

The new figure, which is higher than the 52 cases recorded a day earlier, raised the total number of infections in the country to 212,829.

The Nigeria Public Health Agency said there were eight new fatalities on Tuesday as the death toll in the country stood at 2,914 in total.

It added that a total of 204,335 recoveries had been recorded so far in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency added that with Kaduna State leading the daily tally on Tuesday, the FCT followed closely with 13 cases, while Plateau State came third with eight cases and Bauchi State reported seven.

Lagos State reported five, while Rivers State had four, and Bayelsa and Jigawa States recorded two each as Kano State reported one case.

The NCDC said the country currently had 5,598 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.